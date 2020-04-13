As cases raise, Telangana to focus more on Hyderabad

Tracking deals
With bulk of the Covid-19 cases in the State reported in Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the officials of the Health Department to device a special plan to stop the spread of the virus in the highly dense GHMC area.
On Monday, as many as 32 people have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the State. This has triggered concerns as the cases saw a spike after witnessing a dip last week.
He asked the officials to divide the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into 17 units, entrusted the responsibility of each unit to an officer and asked the people to stay indoors as there is a spike in the number of positive cases.
He held a review meeting on Monday to discuss the lockdown situation and the status of the virus cases.
Officials told the Chief Minister that the city labs can handle 1,000-1,100 tests a day and there are enough number of beds to handle new cases.
“There is a chance of more people getting exposed to the infection through Covid-19 patients. Divide the 17 GHMC Circles in the city into 17 units,” the Chief Minister directed the officials.
Each of the 17 units will have a dedicated team with officials from medical, municipal, revenue and police as members.
Of the 246 Covid Containment Clusters, the GHMC has 126 clusters (or hotspots). These clusters are barricaded and people will be asked to confine to their homes. Special teams will deliver essential commodities to the residents at their doorsteps.
