As Covid cases rise in Chennai, containment zones increase

Following a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Chennai, the number of containment zones has was increased to 36 (from 10) on Monday.

Under containment, the entire street is barricaded and movement of people is prevented to control the spread of the virus. Such barricades were stopped a month back as the cases declined, but have now been reintroduced.

Data from Greater Chennai Corporation shows that Ambattur has 16 containment zones; Adyar and Alandur - four each; Kodambakkam and TVK Nagar three each; Teynampet and Sholinganallur - two each; Anna Nagar and Valsaravakkam - one each.

Meanwhile, the number of infections in the city in the last 24 hours rose by 1,367 to take the total cases to 1.74 lakh. After 1,074 covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the city stood at 12,560. There were 19 deaths.

Across Tamil Nadu, the number of cases rose by 5,395 to a total number of infections to 6.25 lakh. After 5,572 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 45,881. A total of 82,725 samples were tested and there were 62 deaths.

Among the district, the maximum number of cases were reported in Coimbatore (468) followed by Chengelpattu (343); Salem (337) and Thanjavur (251), according to health ministry data.