As give back, 3 Bengalureans launch FeedMyBangalore movement

Three Bengalureans from India Inc —Venkat K Narayana – CEO, Prestige Group, Juggy Marwaha – Executive MD, JLL India and K Ganesh – Co-Founder, Big Basket, have come together to launch the – FeedMyBangalore movement.

The movement an initiative of the KVN Foundation created to prevent the children from starving to death during these challenging times.

Bengalureans mission: To serve 10,000–15,000 meals every day to daily wagers, underprivileged and homeless children and frontline workers, with the aim to provide 3 lakh meals by the end of the lockdown period in Bengaluru.

Driven by the belief that Bengaluru has made them the people they are today, giving them and many others their wealth, opportunity and prosperity, they now want to ensure that they reciprocate by protecting the less fortunate of their much-loved city in this time of crisis.

In the last four days alone, around 23,000 meals have been served. BBMP has also offered the use of Indira Canteens city-wide to help cook and feed the needy. In this brief five-day period, the movement has gone viral with the Government and India Inc. from different cities across the nation, approaching to replicate the model at the earliest. In fact, FeedMyHyderabad was launched on Monday.