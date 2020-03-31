As give back, 3 Bengalureans launch FeedMyBangalore movement

A Mayday call from the airline sector
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Three Bengalureans from India Inc —Venkat K Narayana – CEO, Prestige Group, Juggy Marwaha – Executive MD, JLL India and K Ganesh – Co-Founder, Big Basket, have come together to launch the – FeedMyBangalore movement.
The movement an initiative of the KVN Foundation created to prevent the children from starving to death during these challenging times.
Bengalureans mission: To serve 10,000–15,000 meals every day to daily wagers, underprivileged and homeless children and frontline workers, with the aim to provide 3 lakh meals by the end of the lockdown period in Bengaluru.
Driven by the belief that Bengaluru has made them the people they are today, giving them and many others their wealth, opportunity and prosperity, they now want to ensure that they reciprocate by protecting the less fortunate of their much-loved city in this time of crisis.
In the last four days alone, around 23,000 meals have been served. BBMP has also offered the use of Indira Canteens city-wide to help cook and feed the needy. In this brief five-day period, the movement has gone viral with the Government and India Inc. from different cities across the nation, approaching to replicate the model at the earliest. In fact, FeedMyHyderabad was launched on Monday.
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
This start-up manufactures beverages and snacks
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...