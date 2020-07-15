As lockdown starts in Bengaluru, Karnataka allows E-comm, food delivery firms to operate

The ‘back to office’ rush — is it wise?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
E-commerce and Food delivery companies have been allowed to operate during the lockdown period in Bengaluru.
The Karnataka government advisory said E-commerce companies are allowed to operate only from 5 am to 8 pm and food home delivery companies are to operate from 5 am to 10 pm.
These restrictions are to be effective during lockdown imposed in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from July 14 to 22.
As some patients are finding it difficult to get hospital beds even after the allocation is made by the central allocation system of BBMP, the government has issued an order asking all private hospitals to display bed allocation at the reception counter.
In order to handle or tackle rising Covid-19 positive cases in Bengaluru, the government is planning to follow Mumbai’s Dharavi model of tracing and treating patients.
Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar told reporters patients from slums and other places where there is no facility for home isolation will be quarantined in government Covid Care Centres.
Sudhakar said “Disciplinary action will be initiated against institutions which neglect covid testing. Labs must enhance their testing capacity to minimum 1,000 samples per day in the next 10-15 days. There is no compromise on this matter.”
As cases are increasing in the state and there are complaints from people that the test report is delayed by a week. Senior IAS officer Shalini Rajneesh has been appointed as in-charge to oversee testing.
Sudhakar, in a video Conference, with the officials insisted on booth level task force committees to be fully functional before this lockdown ends in Bengaluru. “Committee formation, training of the members everything has to finish within one or two days. Booth level task force committee members should start a home survey as soon as possible,” Minister added.
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Final delisting price could lead to some gains; but relying on this alone is not advisable
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...