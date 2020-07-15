As lockdown starts in Bengaluru, Karnataka allows E-comm, food delivery firms to operate

E-commerce and Food delivery companies have been allowed to operate during the lockdown period in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government advisory said E-commerce companies are allowed to operate only from 5 am to 8 pm and food home delivery companies are to operate from 5 am to 10 pm.

These restrictions are to be effective during lockdown imposed in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from July 14 to 22.

Hospital beds

As some patients are finding it difficult to get hospital beds even after the allocation is made by the central allocation system of BBMP, the government has issued an order asking all private hospitals to display bed allocation at the reception counter.

Dharavi model

In order to handle or tackle rising Covid-19 positive cases in Bengaluru, the government is planning to follow Mumbai’s Dharavi model of tracing and treating patients.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar told reporters patients from slums and other places where there is no facility for home isolation will be quarantined in government Covid Care Centres.

Sudhakar said “Disciplinary action will be initiated against institutions which neglect covid testing. Labs must enhance their testing capacity to minimum 1,000 samples per day in the next 10-15 days. There is no compromise on this matter.”

As cases are increasing in the state and there are complaints from people that the test report is delayed by a week. Senior IAS officer Shalini Rajneesh has been appointed as in-charge to oversee testing.

Sudhakar, in a video Conference, with the officials insisted on booth level task force committees to be fully functional before this lockdown ends in Bengaluru. “Committee formation, training of the members everything has to finish within one or two days. Booth level task force committee members should start a home survey as soon as possible,” Minister added.