As oxygen demand falls, Karnataka permits partial supply to key industries

As Covid-19 positive cases fall sharply and demand for medical oxygen drops, Karnataka has permitted resumption of oxygen supply to key industries.
A government order stated the requirement of medical oxygen has been steadily declining.
Subject to ensuring adequate supply of oxygen to hospitals, industries are permitted to use oxygen.
In Karnataka, oxygen allocation has been reduced by 54 percent from 1,200 tonnes per day to 552 tonnes.
The daily consumption by the hospitals have also plummeted by over 35 percent from a peak of around 830 tonnes per day to 529 tonnes in recent days.
As per the order, all the oxygen manufacturers and suppliers shall have medical oxygen/liquid medical oxygen for medical use as the first charge as per requirements of the State and the orders issued from time to time.
Thereafter, out of the balance oxygen quantities left, the manufacturers and suppliers may cater to continuous process industries/plants such as furnaces, refineries, steel, aluminium, copper processing plants which require continuous power supply as per a list by the State industries department.
