ASCI processes over 80 complaints against real money gaming ads

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Thursday said that it has processed 81 complaints of potential violation of its gaming guidelines against various advertisements. The guidelines came into effect on December 15.
The self-regulatory industry body said nearly 75 per cent of these complaints were received from end-consumers while the rest were taken up suo motu by ASCI.
The guidelines, which were formulated to address key concerns around real money games, state that such ads cannot be aimed at minors and cannot present gaming as a possibly source of livelihood, or link it to success. These guidelines have been endorsed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
In 15 cases, the advertisements have been voluntarily withdrawn by advertisers after receiving a communication from ASCI. In another 27 cases, the advertiser had removed the ads after the complaint was lodged but before they received communication from ASCI.
In two cases, the advertisers contested the complaint, but these complaints were upheld as the advertisements violated the ASCI code, the statement added.
Nearly 37 complaints are under process where ASCI is awaiting an explanation from the advertiser for an explanation, and the same is awaited.
Manisha Kapoor, Secretary General, ASCI, said: “ASCI introduced the gaming guidelines to protect consumers and address the legitimate concerns of consumers and stakeholders. We are quite happy to note that consumers have come forward to report advertisements that potentially violate the code. We too are keeping a close eye on such advertisements.”
