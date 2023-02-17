Alliance for Sustainable & Holistic Agriculture (ASHA), an umbrella organisation of scientists, intellectuals and non-governmental organisations, has alleged that the public food fortification programme is laced with conflict of interest.

It alleged that members of Food Fortification Resource Centre (FFRC) and others associated with the centre stand to benefit financially from the expanded food fortification programme.

It further pointed out that the centre is located in the premises of the FSSAI, which is a statutory regulatory body and whose aim is to protect health of citizens.

“It is expected to function independently,” ASHA said in a report titled “Do India’s Food Safety Regulator (FSSAI) and Indian Citizens Need Saving From (Foreign & Indian) Private Players Behind Food Fortification Initiatives?”.

Addressing a press conference virtually on Thursday, ASHA’s Kavitha Kuruganti said, “Our greatest concern is why such actors have a seat inside India’s regulatory body, the FSSAI.”

“Such actors are co-implementing fortification programs, providing funding, advisory services, selling proprietary technologies in State programmes, and conducting the government’s ‘independent’ evaluation studies,” she said.

The Union Government has rolled out a nationwide programme, making it mandatory for distribution of fortified food grains across all its schemes, including the public distribution system and PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana.

ASHA pointed out violation of statutory guidelines in implementing the inclusion of fortified food in such schemes.

‘“For example, even though FSSAI’s statutory regulations include caution against iron-fortified food consumption by Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anaemia patients, it is being indiscriminately given to everyone,” the report said.

