Ashique Chemicals & Cosmetics looks beyond Dr Wash with new launches

Kozhikode-based Ashique Chemicals & Cosmetics, manufacturers of the premium Dr Wash detergent cake, has launched a range of personal care and hygiene products, including a hand wash, hand sanitiser, dishwash liquid, dishwash gel, dishwash cake, toilet cleaner, liquid detergent and floor cleaner.

“All our existing products have been enjoying high demand without much marketing effort and this speaks volumes about our superior quality and well-established distribution network,” Ashique Thahir, Managing Director, Ashique Chemicals & Cosmetics, said.

The 40-year-old company intends to venture into more categories to meet existing and newer demands, he said.

Dr Wash, its flagship brand, enjoys more than 40 per cent market share among branded washing cakes in Kerala and nearly 10 per cent in other south Indian markets.

“We attribute our strong and increasing brand equity to our unique product features. For instance, Dr Wash is made using pure vegetable oils and enriched with coconut oil. The newly launched dishwash gel is filled with active salt and lime extracts, which cleans faster than ordinary dishwash gels,” he added.

With the new product line, the company is looking at sales of ₹350 crore in 2022-23 and beyond the ₹1,000-crore mark a year later. Besides markets in South India, West Asia and North Africa, the company plans to venture into East Asian and other African countries, Thahir said.