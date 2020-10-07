Asian Institute of Gastroenterology ties up with Canada’s Satisfai Health to offer AI-based procedures

Identifying polyps quite early could help treat patients early. Some polyps might miss a doctor’s eye while taking an endoscopy. Here comes a diagnostic tool powered by artificial intelligence that can help doctors identify the polyps and detect those who can turn malignant at a later point.

The Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) has tied up with Satisfai Health, a Canadian firm that offers AI-based solutions to change the way endoscopy procedures are done using AI.

The Hyderabad-based gastroenterology hospital would get access to Satisfai’s AI solutions across the spectrum of gastroenterology and GI (gastro-intestinal) endoscopy.

The Canadian firm signed a data licensing and partnership agreement with AIG Hospitals.

“Using the AI-based diagnostics, even someone new to the profession could assess a patient like someone who put in 30 years in the field of gastroenterology,” Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals, has said.

“This partnership will dramatically increase our data pipeline and access to very high quality endoscopic and clinical data for our work in AI applications,” he said.