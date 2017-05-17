Asianet Broadband launching GIGA Fiber 200 in Kozhikode

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
Asianet Broadband, part of Asianet Satellite Communications, has announced the launch of GIGA Fiber 200 in Kozhikode.
It will be offered on all new optical fiber network that will cover 45,000 homes in the city and will be ready to connect the entire State. It is planned to cover 1 lakh homes across the city and outskirts in phases.
“Kozhikode is just a start and we are going to roll out GIGA fiber across other markets in Kerala too”, said Sankaranarayana, President and COO, Asianet Satellite Communications.
With 200 Mbps speed and 200 GB data @ ₹999, people can now avail themselves of all the data they want and at high speeds. Customers who pay three months rent in advance will get a free-to-use Wi Fi Fiber Optic Modem.
Asianet Broadband has a bandwidth capacity of more than 30 Gbps, which is the largest in Kerala among the new generation private ISPs. It has been rated among the top 20 ISPs of India by TRAI. The company uses state-of-the-art DOCSIS & GPON technology which has been adopted by world leaders in the internet space.
Asianet Broadband has a subscriber base of close to 2 lakh homes, SME and corporate customers in 56 towns across Kerala and is now expanding into Tamil Nadu.
