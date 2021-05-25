Asirvad Microfinance raises $15 million from WorldBusiness Capital

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Asirvad Microfinance Ltd has mobilised $15 million (₹111.15 crore), 7-year commercial loan from US-based WorldBusiness Capital (WBC), Inc
“This transaction with an international institution coming at this challenging juncture certainly gives a boost to the microfinance sector and reiterates the resilience Asirvad has always shown,” Raja Vaidyanathan, MD of Asirvad Microfinance Ltd, said in a statement.
WBC’s loan is supported by the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the US Government’s developing finance institution. DFC partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world today.
Also read: Northern Arc Capital facilitates external funding for Asirvad Microfinance
Proceeds from the loan availed under India’s ECB norms will enable Asirvad to expand its business of providing small loans to low-income women business owners in rural areas to start and expand their income-generating business.
“With this funding, we look forward to helping rural women with economic opportunities to transform the quality of their lives,” said Yogesh Udhoji, CFO, Asirvad Microfinance Ltd.
The WBC loan will be Asirvad’s third long-term facility denominated in foreign currency from an international financial institution.
“Asirvad plays a vital role in providing this underbanked segment of the market with access to the financing they need to establish and grow their businesses. The financial institution has constructed a viable business model to meet the needs of woman-owned enterprises operating in rural areas,” said Rob Monyak, WBC’s Executive Vice-President and Chief Lending Officer for Eurasia/Africa Lending.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
How two heavy metal wizards kicked cancer in the face
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...