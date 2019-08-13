National

Assam NRC: Supreme Court orders list of exclusion be published only online on August 31

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 13, 2019 Published on August 13, 2019

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that the list of those excluded from the final Assam NRC be published only online on August 31.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman said that like Aadhaar data, an appropriate regime be enacted for securing the Assam NRC data.

The apex court also said that the ongoing NRC exercise cannot be ordered to be reopened on the basis of certain legal challenges raised before it. The top court had earlier said that the final Assam NRC would be published on or by August 31.

