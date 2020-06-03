Assam records 111 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 1,672

Can we find the right balance in our labour laws?
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
As many as 111 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,672, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
While 51 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the afternoon, 60 people tested positive for the disease in the morning, the minister said.
The fresh cases were reported from Dhubri, Darrang, Karimganj, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Golaghat and Nagaon districts.
Dhubri accounted for 66 of the 111 fresh cases reported during the day, Sarma said. There are 1,328 active cases in Assam. While 337 people have recovered, four died and three migrated out of the state, he said. A total of 53 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday after they recovered from the disease, he added.
A repatriation flight carrying 37 passengers from Russia under the Vande Bharat Mission landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati well past midnight, an Airport Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said.
Earlier, 30 of the 155 passengers brought to Assam on a repatriation flight from Kuwait on May 29 had tested positive for Covid-19. Altogether, 64 air travellers have tested positive for the disease so far since the resumption of flight operations on May 25.
Meanwhile, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has approved the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL), Tezpur as an authorised Covid-19 testing centre.
Assam already has seven laboratories where samples are being tested and the DRL will be the eighth testing facility. Some samples are also being sent to laboratories outside the State.
Sarma had earlier said the state government’s aim in June will be to reduce institutional quarantine and increase sample testing. The number of cases in Assam has witnessed a steep rise since inter-state movement was allowed.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Neither a degree nor experience guarantees you a job or a stable career path any more
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
It can help find the annualised return on irregular cash flows
Decent pipeline, diversified services mix and promising products business, are key positives
Experts think that the negatives are already factored in
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...