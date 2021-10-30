Assembly bypolls in 4 seats in Bengal continue peacefully

Assembly bypolls in four seats — Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha And Gosaba — in West Bengal continue to be peaceful with no major incident of violence being reported. The average voter turnout across the four seats stood at a little over 45 per cent till 1 pm.

Bypolls to Dinhata and Santipur seats are being held as two sitting MPs, Nisith Pramanik and Jaganath Sarkar, did not take oath as MLAs from the respective constituencies, after winning in the state assembly polls earlier this year.

Bypolls to Khardaha and Gosaba are being held following the death of the Trinamool Congress’ winning candidates there.

Former Bengal power minister, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who vacated the Bhabanipur seat for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is seeking re-election from Khardaha.