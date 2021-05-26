Aster DM Healthcare extends support to Covid patients in India

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The healthcare ecosystem in India continues to battle enormous challenges, as the surge in Covid-19 infections plays havoc in the country. To help increasing number of patients who are struggling to get proper medical counsel, Aster DM Healthcare is extending its support to Covid-19 patients and caregivers in India by facilitating free medical advisory services through video tele-consultation.
Support would be offered through Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm programme of Aster DM Healthcare, as a medical advisory service by the Indian medical fraternity from Aster Group of Hospitals& Clinics in GCC.
Caregivers and patients seeking information on Covid-19 can connect with a medical professional through the Aster care helpline where specific queries about the disease will be addressed. Direct video consultation services will be provided where doctors will respond to queries as well as create awareness.
The services can be availed from Sunday to Thursday between 1:30 pm – 5: 30 pm. As the pandemic is currently also creating unease amongst parents, two separate helplines will be made available for answering adult patient queries & paediatric patient queries.
This service can be accessed by logging into URL: Covid Helpline | Aster Covid Helpline (asterdmhealthcare.com) or by downloading Aster e-Consult app and selecting Covid Helpline.
Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said, “Telehealth services were first launched in Dubai to ensure doctor for every citizen. To bolster this initiative and extent our commitment to accessible and quality care, our doctors in GCC will now be available to counsel Indian patients and caregivers in time and provide suitable medical advice”.
“The Aster Covid support along with experienced doctors will channelise patients to seek appropriate treatment as well as cease any worries” adds Harish Pillai, CEO- Aster India, Aster DM Healthcare.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...