Aster DM Healthcare extends support to Covid patients in India

The healthcare ecosystem in India continues to battle enormous challenges, as the surge in Covid-19 infections plays havoc in the country. To help increasing number of patients who are struggling to get proper medical counsel, Aster DM Healthcare is extending its support to Covid-19 patients and caregivers in India by facilitating free medical advisory services through video tele-consultation.

Support would be offered through Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm programme of Aster DM Healthcare, as a medical advisory service by the Indian medical fraternity from Aster Group of Hospitals& Clinics in GCC.

Caregivers and patients seeking information on Covid-19 can connect with a medical professional through the Aster care helpline where specific queries about the disease will be addressed. Direct video consultation services will be provided where doctors will respond to queries as well as create awareness.

Service timings

The services can be availed from Sunday to Thursday between 1:30 pm – 5: 30 pm. As the pandemic is currently also creating unease amongst parents, two separate helplines will be made available for answering adult patient queries & paediatric patient queries.

This service can be accessed by logging into URL: Covid Helpline | Aster Covid Helpline (asterdmhealthcare.com) or by downloading Aster e-Consult app and selecting Covid Helpline.

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said, “Telehealth services were first launched in Dubai to ensure doctor for every citizen. To bolster this initiative and extent our commitment to accessible and quality care, our doctors in GCC will now be available to counsel Indian patients and caregivers in time and provide suitable medical advice”.

“The Aster Covid support along with experienced doctors will channelise patients to seek appropriate treatment as well as cease any worries” adds Harish Pillai, CEO- Aster India, Aster DM Healthcare.