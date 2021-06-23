National

AstraZeneca vaccine effective against Covid-19 variants identified in India

Company cites study by Oxford University

AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine is effective against Delta and Kappa variants, which were first identified in India, the company said on Tuesday, citing a study.

The study by the Oxford University investigated the ability of monoclonal antibodies in blood from recovered people and from those vaccinated to neutralise the Delta and Kappa variants, the statement said. Last week, an analysis by Public Health England (PHE)showed that vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca offer high protection of more than 90 per cent against hospitalisation from the Delta variant.

The latest Oxford study results are built on the recent analysis by PHE, the company said.

The Delta variant is becoming the globally dominant version of the disease, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist said on Friday.

