At 78,500, India reports highest number of Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

With more than 78,500 fresh Covid-19 cases reporting in the last 24 hours, India is all set to become the country with the second highest number of confirmed cases, toppling Brazil.

India, which has over 36.21 lakh Covid-19 cases on Monday, is likely to overtake Brazil which has over 38.62 lakh cases, later this week. The US, with 61.73 lakh as of now, is far ahead in number of confirmed cases.

India currently has 7,81,975 active cases while 27,74,801 recovered from the infection. As many as 64,469 people succumbed to Covid-19 since the pandemic was first reported in the country, on January 30, 2020.

While 78,512 people tested positive in the last 24 years, about 60,868 people recovered and 971 persons died of COvid-19 in the same period.

Among the States, Andhra Pradesh (4,24,767) has overtaken Tamil Nadu (4,22,085) to be second in total confirmed cases. Maharashtra, with 7,80,689, is still far ahead and holds the top position among Indian States and Union Territories in total cases.

According to a release issued by the Health Ministry on Monday, Maharashtra (1,93,889), Andhra Pradesh (99,129) and Karnataka (88.110) accounted for 43 per cent of total active Covid-19 cases in the country.