At skill development conclave, TN to sign more MoUs with industry

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday will sign nine new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with various companies, including BYD of China; ITC Paperboard and Shreevari.

The MoUs will be signed at the Investment and Skill Development Conclave organised by the Tamil Nadu government in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

On the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor, the MoUs will be signed with Defence Research and Development Organisation and IIT Madras for knowledge partnership, said government sources.

Palaniswami will launch Apex Skill Development Centres; inaugurate new investment projects; launch a new logo for Tamil Nadu Guidance Bureau and launch BIZ BUDDY portal — a grievance redressal mechanism for industries. He will also release askill gap report and district skill development plans. There will also be exchange of MoUs to build infrastructure in new ITIs, the sources said.

The telecom hub of Sriperumbudur is getting a new lease of life. After Salcomp, which took over Nokia’s defunct plant, the Chinese firm BYD (Build Your Dreams) Group’s Indian arm will set up shop at the telecom hub of Sriperumbudur with plans to invest around ₹700 crore in a mobile components facility, Palaniswami announced on October 10 after meeting officials of BYD.