Atal Pension Yojana subscriber base crosses 2.4 crore

Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a key pension scheme of the government focussed on workers in the unorganised sector, has crossed 2.4 crore in subscriber base as on August 20, 2020.
More than 17 lakh APY accounts have already been sourced by 260 APY service providers during financial year 2020-21, according to pension regulator Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
APY has been operational since June 1, 2015, and is available to all citizens in the age group of 18-40 years.
Under the scheme, a subscriber will receive a minimum guaranteed pension of ₹1,000-₹5,000 per month, depending on their contribution, from the age of 60 years.
Out of the total subscriber base as on August 20, nearly 73.38 per cent subscribers have opted for the ₹1,000 pension plan and 16.93 per cent for the ₹5,000 pension plan; 43.52 per cent are female subscribers, 56.45 per cent are male; and 52.55 per cent subscribers are aged between 21 and 30 years, data available with PFRDA show.
In the current financial year, SBI has sourced the highest APY accounts so far, while under the private sector, it is Axis Bank; under regional rural banks (RRBs), it is Aryavart Bank, and under payments banks, it is Airtel Payments Bank.
Meanwhile, the PFRDA has appointed an Ombudsman to receive, consider and facilitate resolution of complaints or grievances of subscribers. An appeal to the Ombudsman may be filed by any aggrieved subscriber of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) or APY if his/her grievance is not been resolved within 30 days from the escalation of the grievance by filing a written complaint.
