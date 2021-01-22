‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ spirit pervades our everyday life: PM

Our ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission has become a part of everyday life and its spirit pervades from the cricket field to Covid-19 management, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

He also hailed the country’s scientists and health professionals for effectively tackling the pandemic.

“Atmanirbhar Bharat is not only about technological advancement and progress. It has become part of everyday life of the nation,” he said, addressing the 18th convocation of Tezpur University virtually from New Delhi.

A ‘positive mindset’

In this context, he referred to the miraculous victory of the young Indian cricket team in Australia which overcame multiple challenges to win the Test match series. “They faced the challanges boldly and came up with new solutions despite a string of injuries and lack of experience. A positive mindset always leads to positive results which is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

“We should learn to take risks and overcome fear of failure,” Modi said.

Speaking about India’s fight against the pandemic, the PM said there was scepticism about how such a large country will tackle it.

“Our Covid-19 management showed where there is resolve and resilience, resources come naturally. And today the world’s largest vaccination programme is underway in India,” he said.

Modi said immense opportunities have opened up for the students in the North-East with improved connectivity and strengthening of the education and healthcare sectors.

Tezpur University’s Innovation Centre and its initiatives for grassroots innovation are an example of ‘vocal for local’. They are instrumental in solving the problems of the people of the region, he said.