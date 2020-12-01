Aurobindo says Covid-19 vaccine ‘slightly’ delayed; exploring collaborations

It’s never too remote for books
The development of the Covid-19 vaccine by Aurobindo Pharma has been ‘slightly’ delayed, and the company is open to collaboration with other players in this regard.
The Hyderabad-based company has taken a three-pronged approach to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. It’s working on its own vaccine candidate, apart from teaming up with CSIRwhich has three different products on three different platforms by three of its institutes.
“Apart from that, we are also exploring collaboration with potential partners who will be getting ready with the product sooner than our product or even CSIR’s product. So, this is the three-pronged strategy,” N Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma, said in a recent earnings call.
“Our product is slightly delayed. But having said that, CSIR’s products are progressing well,” he added.
Aurobindo is currently developing its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the US following acquisition of Profectus BioSciences, which has been rechristened Auro Vaccines. It has the vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) platform on which the product is being developed.
The company’s upcoming vaccine manufacturing facility is likely to be completed by March-April 2021. It plans to commercialise the facility almost around the same time ― by April-May 2021.
At the multi-dose level, the facility will have capacity of around 450 million doses. The objective is to use the facility either for production of the vaccine created by Aurobindo, or to manufacture a vaccine formulated by its partner, which is earlier, Govindarajan said.
