Austria’s ALPLA group expands India operations; invests ₹70 cr in mould shop, dual education centre

Austria’s ALPLA group, a €4 billion company in plastic rigid packaging expanded its investment with a mould shop and Dual Education Centre near Hyderadad. Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the facilities at Pashamylaram near here.

ALPLA India invested ₹60 crore in the tool room and ₹10 crore in the Dual Education Centre, taking its total investments at Pashamylaram to ₹500 crore.

The mould shop set up here the company’s third such facility after Austria and Germany. “This plant will develop local solutions with global technology,” Philipp Lehner, Chief Executive Officer of Alpla Group, said. ALPLA, headquartered in Austria, operates 177 plants in 47 countries. In India, the company has 10 plants.

Addressing a gathering on Monday after inaugurating the facility, Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the decentralisation of industrial development was the key for overall growth in the State.

Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education, said that the Dual Education Centre was a solution to the country’s skill crisis.

The education centre is established in association with the Telangana Department of Technical Education and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). It is modelled on the lines of similar education centres established in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“It gives the much needed industry exposure to students. Out of 400 applications received, only 11 are shortlisted for the maiden programme,” KT Rama Rao said.

Diploma students in various polytechnic colleges can join the centre after completing two years of their theoretical education in their colleges.

The centre will offer hands-on education and training on the latest machines and state of art technologies in Mechatronics. Students in this programme are fully paid during their training period and offered jobs at the end of the programme, Vagish Dixit, Managing Director of ALPLA India, said.