Avtar announces winners of Excellence in CSR & Male Ally Legacy Awards 2020

Johnson & Johnson on Thursday bagged the award for Excellence in CSR at ‘Best of the Best 2020’ — an annual D&I Conference organised by diversity and inclusion firm Avtar and Working Mother.

The award, under its Puthri Excellence for CSR category was conferred upon Johnson & Johnson for their project ‘Strengthening the Healthcare Workforce: Capacity Building for Auxiliary Nurse Midwives’.

Deepak Iyer, MD & President of Mondelez, was conferred with Male Ally Legacy Award 2020 for his work towards championing gender inclusion, enabling women’s rise to leadership. The award aims to celebrate Male Allies at workplace who have spearheaded the change in mindsets, under its Male Ally Legacy Awards (MALA) category.

“The winners and learning about their dedicated efforts in the space of D&I is truly encouraging for us to further expand our horizon. We are confident that the winners of this year’s CSR and MALA awards will be role models for Corporate India and will steer impactful changes across communities,” said Saundarya Rajesh, Founder – President, Avtar.