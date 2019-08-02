Ayodhya case: SC to conduct day-to-day hearing from Aug 6

As the mediation proceedings in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya have failed, the Supreme Court on Friday said that it will conduct day-to-day hearing in the case starting August 6.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, that its effort to find an amicable solution to the dispute has failed.

“We have received the report submitted by the chairman of the committee, Justice Kalifulla. We have perused the same. The mediation proceedings have not resulted in any kind of final settlement. Therefore, we have to proceed with the hearing of the appeal which will commence from August 6,” said the Bench, also comprising said the bench, also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer.

The apex court said the parties in the matter should be ready to start the hearing on the appeals before it.

It also said that the office of the registry should keep all the material ready for the perusal of the court for the hearing of the matter on a day-to-day basis.

“We are making it clear that the hearing of the case will be on day-to-day basis until the arguments are concluded,” the Bench said.

The mediation panel, in its report submitted on Thursday, said that the Hindu and the Muslim parties have not been able to find a solution to the dispute.