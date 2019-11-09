Ayodhya Chronicle: Timeline of the Ram Janmabhoomi land title dispute

My Five: Anshu Sharma
1529: Babri mosque is built by Mir Baqi in Ayodhya
1542-1605: Ram Chabutara (platform) built by Mughal emperor Akbar, where the idol of Lord Ram remains established
1855: A clash between Hindus and Muslims is resolved by construction of a wall between the mosque and the platform on which the idol as kept. It was decided that Muslims would not perform namaz at the time prayers are offered to Lord Ram and vice versa
1883: Faizabad Deputy Commissioner refuses to allow the construction of a temple around the Ram Chabutara
January, 1885: The case is placed for the first time before a court when Mahant Raghubar Das through case number -61/1885 appeals before the Sub-Judge that temple construction be allowed at the Ram Chabutara
November 1, 1886: Awadh Chief Court Judicial Commissioner dismisses Raghubar Das’s appeal for temple construction
December 22-23, 1949: Around midnight, idols of Lord Ram are placed inside the mosque. An FIR is lodged under sections 147, 148 of the IPC pertaining to rioting at Ayodhya police station.
December 28, 1949: On the basis of a police report, the City Magistrate, under Section 145 of the CrPC, is satisfied that a dispute likely to cause breach of peace exists concerning the Ram Chabutara and appoints a Pleader.
January 5, 1950: A case (number 50/1950) is filed by Ramchandra Paramhans against five Muslims and the District Magistrate, Faizabad. In his prayer, Paramhans sought uninterrupted performance of religious rituals and prayers and that the idols not be removed from the site.
January 16, 1950: Gopal Singh Visharad appeals before Faizabad Civil Court that they be allowed to worship the idols.
February 1, 1951: Both cases are clubbed together by the order of Civil Judge, Faizabad
March 3, 1951: Civil Judge Faizabad allows worshipping of the idols. The district administration orders the Muslims to not enter beyond 200 meters of the mosque
January 6, 1964: Civil Judge, Faizabad clubs a regular suit filed by the Central Sunni Waqf Board (number 12) claiming ownership of the title of Babri mosque and adjoining 23 plots along with other matters pertaining to the case.
February 1, 1986: Faizabad District Judge KM Pandey orders the locks of the Babri mosque opened on an application filed by advocate Umeshchandra Pandey
July 10, 1989: Justices UC Shrivastava and Haider Abbas Raza transfer the four civil cases pertaining to the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Mosque title suit to the High Court.
September 25, 1990: LK Advani starts his Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya, riots follow in Baroda, Banaskantha in Gujarat and spark communal unrest in Karnailgunj in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh and Udaipur, Rajasthan
October 19, 1990: Through a Presidential Ordinance, the land where Babri mosque and Ram Chabutara stood is acquired. The order is reversed after opposition from both Hindus and Muslims
December 6, 1992: Babri mosque demolished. Two separate FIRs lodged. The first (No – 197/92) names unknown Kar Sevaks. The second (No – 198/92) names Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti & Others for provocative speeches, promoting enmity, threatening communal integration
October, 1993: CBI files composite chargesheet, which includes Advani and others as conspirators
May, 2001: Special CBI court drops proceedings against Advani and others stating that permission was not taken by the State Government from the High Court while transferring the second case (FIR No - 198/92) from Rae Bareilly to the special CBI court
April, 2017: Supreme Court revives criminal conspiracy charges against Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, and clubs their trial with the ongoing trial against Kar Sevaks
September 30, 2010: Allahabad High Court pronounces its verdict on four title suits relating to the Ayodhya dispute and holds that the land be divided in equal parts among Ram Lulla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara
May 9, 2011: Supreme Court stays the High Court order splitting the disputed site into three parts and orders that status quo be maintained
August 6, 2019: A five-judge Constitution bench starts final hearing on the title suit
October 16, 2019: Final hearing ends in the Supreme Court
November 9, 2019: The case is listed for pronouncement for final judgement by the Supreme Court
