Ayodhya verdict: Delhi Police uses drones to carry out surveillance

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 09, 2019 Published on November 09, 2019

9 Delhi Police on Saturday used drones to carry out surveillance in parts of the national capital in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, case officials said. Drone surveillance, meeting with public and area patrolling were conducted in several parts of the city including areas of northeast Delhi, they said.

Prohibitory orders have been issued across the national capital to maintain public order, police said.

The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In view of SC judgment, Delhi Police has urged citizens to contribute to peace and tranquility.

An advisory issued by the Delhi police said it will initiate strict legal action against mischief-mongers or those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and public order.

Activities on social media platforms will be under observation and the Delhi Police advises that such platforms should be used with discretion, and users should restrain from spreading any disharmony, hatred or enmity. Prohibitory orders have also been issued to maintain public order, the advisory added.

