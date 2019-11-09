Ayodhya Verdict: Key players watch keenly

As the country eagerly waits for the Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid dispute, the main players in the incident have also started preparing their response.

RSS has said that its supremo Mohan Bhagwat will meet the press at 1 pm on Saturday from the outfit's office in Jhandewwalan here.

Alok kumar, working president and Milind Parinde, Secretary General of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will address a press conference on at 2.30 pm.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board will also meet the press at 11.30 am, soon after the verdict.

Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah is addressing a public function at Chhatarpur temple at 11 am and he is supposed to comment on the verdict there.

The top leadership of the Congress, the Congress Working Committee, is meeting from 9.45 am. The party top brass will discuss the verdict together and is supposed to make a comment after that.