Ayodhya verdict | SC verdict should not be seen as anybody’s win or loss, says PM Narendra Modi

SC verdict in Ayodhya case will strengthen people’s faith in judicial system, said PM Modi on Saturday.

Whether it is devotion to Ram or Rahim, now is time for everybody to strengthen devotion to India, PM Modi on Ayodhya verdict, he said.

The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody.



Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti.



May peace and harmony prevail! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

Earlier in the day, The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

SC’s Ayodhya Judgment is notable because:



It highlights that any dispute can be amicably solved in the spirit of due process of law.



It reaffirms the independence, transparency and farsightedness of our judiciary.



It clearly illustrates everybody is equal before the law. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

PM Modi appealed to countrymen for peace, unity and amity after SC verdict in Ayodhya case.

The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

The ‘temple of justice’ has resolved decades old dispute amicably, he added.