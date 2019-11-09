National

The Ayodhya Verdict

Ayodhya verdict | SC verdict should not be seen as anybody’s win or loss, says PM Narendra Modi

PTI | Updated on November 09, 2019 Published on November 09, 2019

PM Modi appealed to countrymen for peace, unity and amity after SC verdict in the Ayodhya case.

SC verdict in Ayodhya case will strengthen people’s faith in judicial system, said PM Modi on Saturday.

Whether it is devotion to Ram or Rahim, now is time for everybody to strengthen devotion to India, PM Modi on Ayodhya verdict, he said.

 

Earlier in the day, The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

 

The ‘temple of justice’ has resolved decades old dispute amicably, he added.

Published on November 09, 2019
Uttar Pradesh
India
Ayodhya
Ram Janambhoomi
