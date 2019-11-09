Ayodhya verdict | SC verdict should not be seen as anybody’s win or loss, says PM Narendra Modi

SC verdict in Ayodhya case will strengthen people’s faith in judicial system, said PM Modi on Saturday.
Whether it is devotion to Ram or Rahim, now is time for everybody to strengthen devotion to India, PM Modi on Ayodhya verdict, he said.
Earlier in the day, The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
PM Modi appealed to countrymen for peace, unity and amity after SC verdict in Ayodhya case.
The ‘temple of justice’ has resolved decades old dispute amicably, he added.