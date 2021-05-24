Ayushman Bharat: National Health Authority inks pact with Telangana government

The National Health Authority (NHA) has signed an MoU with the government of Telangana to implement Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in the state with immediate effect.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has been integrated with the existing State scheme ‘Aarogyasri’ and this converged scheme is being called Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Aarogyasri. With the launch of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY in Telangana, the scheme has been further expanded and now encompasses 33 States/UTs.

With this convergence, approximately 26 lakh beneficiary families (around 1.3 crore individuals) as per SECC, 2011 data will be eligible to avail services under the scheme in the State. Beneficiaries are entitled to avail free healthcare coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Health services can be availed in any of the 22, 000 empanelled public and private hospitals across the country through the scheme’s portability feature. The National Health Authority (NHA) along with the State Health Agency will undertake necessary action to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are provided free healthcare services under the converged scheme, according to a release.