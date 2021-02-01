Azad Moopen lauds budget outlay for healthcare sector

The Union Budget has seen phenomenal increase in outlay for the healthcare sector with focus on addressing the key issues facing the country today.

“We are glad that the total budget outlay for health and well-being has increased by 137 per cent, standing at ₹2,23,846 crore. It is encouraging to see the shift in focus to prioritise preventive care and well-being, over just sick-care, as Finance Minister highlights health and well being of the population is one of the core pillars to strengthen the Sankalp of the Nation-first- Atmanirbhar Bharat”, Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said.

Priority has also been given to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and increase access to healthcare facilities, specially in rural areas. The pandemic put severe stress on the available healthcare systems and this move can go a long way in addressing the basic needs, he said.

He said that provision to set up one person company in India and elimination of double taxation for NRIs on foreign retirement funds are good moves. The provision for one-person company will allow many NRIs who want to relocate to India to start fresh venture and earn a living will add to India’s growth.

India has fared well in keeping the Covid-19 death rate and active case rate one of the lowest in the world, and also emerging as a supplier of vaccines to many countries. With provisions for vaccination being made available to the population at large at the earliest, the country can move beyond the pandemic to focus on the future, he added.