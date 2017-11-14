Baby Marine forays into Bengaluru

Baby Marine, a company with over four decades of experience serving the freshest fish, is foraying into Bengaluru.

With the launch of Daily Fish in Bengaluru, customers in the city would get the widest range of seafood of international quality at market rates. Daily Fish serves ready-to-cook seafood, which is ‘As good as Live’ with all the nutrients retained thanks to its world-class cold chain management.

Its world-class cold chain consists of factories located close to fish catchment areas, which ensures the freshness of the fish when it arrives at the factory. Imported freezers use the patented ‘Impingement technology’ to freeze the fish at -40° C to achieve core temperatures of -18° C. This arrests the growth of bacteria and locks in the nutrition of the fish, while also retaining the aroma, taste and texture of the fish. From the factory, the fish is transported to the distribution hub in temperature-controlled vehicles. All deliveries go out from the distribution hubs in custom designed, certified and tested delivery bags to withstand temperatures up to 5 hours.

All the products at Daily Fish undergo chemical testing, a freshness test and microbiology tests in accredited laboratories in line with Food Safety Audits established by BRC (British Retail Consortium), IFS (International Food Standard), FSSAI (Food Safety & Standards Authority of India), while also strictly following HACCP (Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points). Rest assured, Daily Fish offers the same International quality seafood that is available at the world’s largest retailers such as Sysco of US, Auchan and Carrefour of France.