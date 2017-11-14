Baby Marine forays into Bengaluru

Mahindra Partners invests in Centre for Sight
Mahindra Partners, the private equity and corporate venture capital arm of the Mahindra Group, has invested ...
Baby Marine, a company with over four decades of experience serving the freshest fish, is foraying into Bengaluru.
With the launch of Daily Fish in Bengaluru, customers in the city would get the widest range of seafood of international quality at market rates. Daily Fish serves ready-to-cook seafood, which is ‘As good as Live’ with all the nutrients retained thanks to its world-class cold chain management.
Its world-class cold chain consists of factories located close to fish catchment areas, which ensures the freshness of the fish when it arrives at the factory. Imported freezers use the patented ‘Impingement technology’ to freeze the fish at -40° C to achieve core temperatures of -18° C. This arrests the growth of bacteria and locks in the nutrition of the fish, while also retaining the aroma, taste and texture of the fish. From the factory, the fish is transported to the distribution hub in temperature-controlled vehicles. All deliveries go out from the distribution hubs in custom designed, certified and tested delivery bags to withstand temperatures up to 5 hours.
All the products at Daily Fish undergo chemical testing, a freshness test and microbiology tests in accredited laboratories in line with Food Safety Audits established by BRC (British Retail Consortium), IFS (International Food Standard), FSSAI (Food Safety & Standards Authority of India), while also strictly following HACCP (Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points). Rest assured, Daily Fish offers the same International quality seafood that is available at the world’s largest retailers such as Sysco of US, Auchan and Carrefour of France.
Mahindra Partners, the private equity and corporate venture capital arm of the Mahindra Group, has invested ...
Online grocery retailers Grofers has raised over ₹1,400 crore ($200 million) in a Series F round led by ...
NativeLead connects start-up founders in Tier-II towns with successful businessmen
Nepra builds a supply chain that connects waste generators/collectors to recyclers
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
With the election frenzy dying down and the incumbent government winning comfortably, four fund managers share ...
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...
Please Email the Editor