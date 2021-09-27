Bandh sucess: Farmers, CTUs

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The umbrella organisation of protesting farmers, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), and the platform of ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) have claimed that the call for Bharat Bandh on Monday received “resounding widespread response,” which according to them, is unprecedented and historic. “People of India tired of Narendra Modi government’s adamant, unreasonable and egoistic stand on protesting farmers’ legitimate demands, and anti-people policies in numerous sectors,” the SKM said in a statement.
The SKM said some sections of the society spontaneously participated in the protests and the Bandh was without a single untoward incident reported from anywhere, from more than 23 States. They claimed that people of all States joined.
“In Punjab alone, there were more than 500 locations in which people gathered to express their support to the Bandh, and their participation in the farmers’ movement. Similarly, the Bandh witnessed numerous non-farmer associations stand in solidarity with farmers, and also raise their own issues,” the SKM said.
The CTUs said the response signalled the mood of workers and farmers to fight to halt and reverse the “anti- farmer, anti-worker, anti-people policies” of the Centre. “This unity in action would further strengthen the Mission Uttar Pradesh and Mission Uttarakhand campaign, declared in the massive Mahapanchayat organised by the SKM on September 5,” the CTUs said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...