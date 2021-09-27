Bandh sucess: Farmers, CTUs

The umbrella organisation of protesting farmers, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), and the platform of ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) have claimed that the call for Bharat Bandh on Monday received “resounding widespread response,” which according to them, is unprecedented and historic. “People of India tired of Narendra Modi government’s adamant, unreasonable and egoistic stand on protesting farmers’ legitimate demands, and anti-people policies in numerous sectors,” the SKM said in a statement.

The SKM said some sections of the society spontaneously participated in the protests and the Bandh was without a single untoward incident reported from anywhere, from more than 23 States. They claimed that people of all States joined.

“In Punjab alone, there were more than 500 locations in which people gathered to express their support to the Bandh, and their participation in the farmers’ movement. Similarly, the Bandh witnessed numerous non-farmer associations stand in solidarity with farmers, and also raise their own issues,” the SKM said.

The CTUs said the response signalled the mood of workers and farmers to fight to halt and reverse the “anti- farmer, anti-worker, anti-people policies” of the Centre. “This unity in action would further strengthen the Mission Uttar Pradesh and Mission Uttarakhand campaign, declared in the massive Mahapanchayat organised by the SKM on September 5,” the CTUs said.