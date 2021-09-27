National

Bandh sucess: Farmers, CTUs

New Delhi | Updated on September 27, 2021

‘In Punjab alone, there were more than 500 locations in which people gathered to express their support to the Bandh, and their participation in the farmers’ movement’

Our Bureau

The umbrella organisation of protesting farmers, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), and the platform of ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) have claimed that the call for Bharat Bandh on Monday received “resounding widespread response,” which according to them, is unprecedented and historic. “People of India tired of Narendra Modi government’s adamant, unreasonable and egoistic stand on protesting farmers’ legitimate demands, and anti-people policies in numerous sectors,” the SKM said in a statement.

The SKM said some sections of the society spontaneously participated in the protests and the Bandh was without a single untoward incident reported from anywhere, from more than 23 States. They claimed that people of all States joined.

“In Punjab alone, there were more than 500 locations in which people gathered to express their support to the Bandh, and their participation in the farmers’ movement. Similarly, the Bandh witnessed numerous non-farmer associations stand in solidarity with farmers, and also raise their own issues,” the SKM said.

The CTUs said the response signalled the mood of workers and farmers to fight to halt and reverse the “anti- farmer, anti-worker, anti-people policies” of the Centre. “This unity in action would further strengthen the Mission Uttar Pradesh and Mission Uttarakhand campaign, declared in the massive Mahapanchayat organised by the SKM on September 5,” the CTUs said.

Published on September 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Bandh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like