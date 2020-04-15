Bandra migrant incident: Mumbai Police file FIR against at least 1000 migrant workers for flouting lockdown rules

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against migrant workers who had assembled outside the Bandra Station keen on going back to their villages on Tuesday, flouting the lockdown rules according to media reports.
A case has been registered against at least a 1,000 workers under Sections 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Police have also invoked Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act against them. The workers are yet to be identified, the report said.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday had also detained a man in Navi Mumbai who may have potentially set off rumours that instigated hundreds of labourers to gather outside the stations in hopes of getting a train back home, as per an India Today report. The man identified as Vinay Dubey was allegedly running an online campaign called 'Chalo Ghar Ki Ore' (Head towards home) for migrant labourers in Mumbai.
The man has been accused of inciting the migrants through calls for action that he had posted on Facebook and Twitter, the report said. Dubey has been kept in the custody of the Azad Maidan Police Station.
Mumbai’s Bandra railway station had witnessed chaotic scenes on Tuesday afternoon as over 2,000 migrant labours gathered outside the station and the bus depot nearby wanting to get back to their native places. The police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.
The migrant labourers had come to the station hoping that the lockdown would be ending on Tuesday which has now been extended to May 3. Most of them were daily wage workers who were unable to earn during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and it was difficult for them to survive in the city without any income.
The mob had virtually blocked the road leading to the station by sitting on the road demanding transportation facilities to go back to their native villages. Most of them were natives of West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as previous reports.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Finolex Industries gained 13 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Monday, breaking ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...