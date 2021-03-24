Banerjee insulting sentiments of Nandigram people, claims Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s poll defences, as he rubbished the “conspiracy theories” floated around the CM’s injury, and claimed that her party was “insulting the sentiments of Nandigram”.

It may be recalled that Banerjee had hurt her leg during campaigning at Nandigram. Immediately after the incident, Banerjee had alleged it to be “conspiracy” with “4-5 people attacking her and slamming the car door on her feet”. In a span of two days, she changed her statement to say “push from the crowd resulted in an injury”; while senior leaders from her party went to the Election Commission alleging “attempts” to kill her.

Across political rallies, Banerjee , who is campaigning on a wheelchair now, made a variety of claims and allegation that range from “BJP attempting to keep her at home through the injury” to likewise.

The BJP has so far been maintaining a measured response to the incident, although some leaders called it a “political gimmick” to “gain sympathy”. It was only a matter of time before the incident and allegations would start to blow up.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister, took up the matter claiming her “allegations of cospiracy” were an insult to the people of Nandigram.

“Didi, people at Nandigram voted you to power; had put blind faith in you. But, then you allege a conspiracy by them, against you. You are hurting their sentiments, demeaning them in front of all of India,” he said at a rally in Contai.

Nandigram which had shot to the national limelight with its violent anti-land acquisition movement in 2007, was instrumental in rise of Mamata Bamerjee rise to power in Bengal. It has emerged as one of high profile constituencies this poll season with CM Banerjee contesting the seat against her protégée-turned-bete norie Suvendu Adhikari.