Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre launches products at mitigating Covid-19

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The development of products at bio-incubators like Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC) is an indication in the direction of Atma Nirbhar Bharat — a clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Prof K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister.
Launching products aimed at mitigating Covid-19, through a video conference, Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan “BBC’s partnership with the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIMB) should help these start-ups in scaling up their products, market analysis and access to scale up capital.”
The day saw signing of MoU between IIM-Bangalore and BBC. IIM-Bangalore’s Prof K Kumar, said the expertise and capabilities of IIM in market analysis and scale up of businesses help in access to venture capital including hand holding the start-ups after they have done proof of concept studies at BBC. “This would also help start-ups navigate through market forces and build them as big businesses.”
“The start-ups have developed these products in a short time. This demonstrates that the Incubation, facilitation, funding and ecosystem building efforts by BBC is bearing fruits,” Dr Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director of BBC said. He also stated that BBC has launched a support platform for innovators developing products for fighting against Covid-19, and that some more products for diagnosis and various therapies are being developed at the centre.
The eight start-ups which have launched products are: Padma Vitals - Developed by Dr. Madan Gopal of Cardiac Design labs, Padma Vitals + is a centralised monitoring system for ECG, respiration, Spo2 and body temperature, which can measure the vitals continuously and the analysis sent through telemetry, with an alerting system embedded in it. The device is much needed for contactless monitoring of patients during Covid-19 Pandemic. The product has been validated at Narayana Hrudayalaya.
Malli’s Cordytea: Developed by Dr Moushmi Mondal from Mallipatra Nutraceuticals, is an immunity booster tea prepared from medicinal mushroom - Cordyceps. The mushroom variety grown under laboratory conditions is developed by the Innovator. Cordicepin, an active ingredient is known to have antiviral properties too. In the Covid-19 times, it will be helpful in boosting the immunity levels. The product has been patented and is approved by FSSAI.
CD4 Shield: Developed by Dr Vijay Lanka and his team from Stabicon, this product is a chewable tablet containing curcumin and Vitamin B12. Both the ingredients fight inflammation and infection. The product ensures activation of innate immunity by activating CD4+, CD8+ and IFN 1 to virus specific effect and has immunomodulatory properties. It also reduces cytokine storm in response to viral infection. The product is approved by FSSAI.
BeamRoti: Developed by Dr Srinivas from Aspartika, the product is an immunity booster chapati having mixture of herbs recommended by AYUSH Ministry. The ingredients have been prepared using supercritical fluid extraction technology to ensure optimum concentration of herbal extract reaches the body. The chapatis are easy to store with good shelf life and Patent application has been filed. The product is approved by FSSAI.
Immune booster daily drops: Developed by Dr Srinivas from Aspartika, the product is an immunity booster drop having a mixture of herbs recommended by AYUSH Ministry. The ingredients have been prepared using supercritical fluid extraction technology to ensure optimum concentration of herbal extract reaches the body by mixing just one drop of the product in a glass of hot water. The product is approved by FSSAI.
VegPhal - Fruit and vegetable sanitiser: Developed by Deepak Bhajantri from Krimmi Biotech, this fruit and vegetable sanitiser is prepared using edible ingredients effective against microbes and removal of pesticides. It is chlorine and alcohol free.
Water Sanitizer - Kitchen tap: The product is developed by Ravi Kumar from Biofi and is a miniaturized version of UV purifier that can be attached to a water tap and kill 99 per cent of microbes including viruses such as phages.
Antimicrobial HVAC module: The product is developed by Ravi Kumar from Biofi and is a module that can be fitted to HVAC systems to ensure circulating air is sanitised. This is especially useful during Covid-19 times as many enclosed spaces in which AC circulated air may be contaminated. Based on UV-silver titanium dioxide technology, the product is patented and has been validated.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Purchase a pre-owned car with right set of documents and right financing
A new Covid-19 lab at the University of Mumbai is helping people grapple with the angst of social disruptions ...
Durian, the smelly fruit that comes in many varieties, demands attention and reaction from everyone around it
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...