Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre launches products at mitigating Covid-19

The development of products at bio-incubators like Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC) is an indication in the direction of Atma Nirbhar Bharat — a clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Prof K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister.

Launching products aimed at mitigating Covid-19, through a video conference, Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan “BBC’s partnership with the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIMB) should help these start-ups in scaling up their products, market analysis and access to scale up capital.”

The day saw signing of MoU between IIM-Bangalore and BBC. IIM-Bangalore’s Prof K Kumar, said the expertise and capabilities of IIM in market analysis and scale up of businesses help in access to venture capital including hand holding the start-ups after they have done proof of concept studies at BBC. “This would also help start-ups navigate through market forces and build them as big businesses.”

“The start-ups have developed these products in a short time. This demonstrates that the Incubation, facilitation, funding and ecosystem building efforts by BBC is bearing fruits,” Dr Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director of BBC said. He also stated that BBC has launched a support platform for innovators developing products for fighting against Covid-19, and that some more products for diagnosis and various therapies are being developed at the centre.

8 start-ups

The eight start-ups which have launched products are: Padma Vitals - Developed by Dr. Madan Gopal of Cardiac Design labs, Padma Vitals + is a centralised monitoring system for ECG, respiration, Spo2 and body temperature, which can measure the vitals continuously and the analysis sent through telemetry, with an alerting system embedded in it. The device is much needed for contactless monitoring of patients during Covid-19 Pandemic. The product has been validated at Narayana Hrudayalaya.

Malli’s Cordytea: Developed by Dr Moushmi Mondal from Mallipatra Nutraceuticals, is an immunity booster tea prepared from medicinal mushroom - Cordyceps. The mushroom variety grown under laboratory conditions is developed by the Innovator. Cordicepin, an active ingredient is known to have antiviral properties too. In the Covid-19 times, it will be helpful in boosting the immunity levels. The product has been patented and is approved by FSSAI.

CD4 Shield: Developed by Dr Vijay Lanka and his team from Stabicon, this product is a chewable tablet containing curcumin and Vitamin B12. Both the ingredients fight inflammation and infection. The product ensures activation of innate immunity by activating CD4+, CD8+ and IFN 1 to virus specific effect and has immunomodulatory properties. It also reduces cytokine storm in response to viral infection. The product is approved by FSSAI.

BeamRoti: Developed by Dr Srinivas from Aspartika, the product is an immunity booster chapati having mixture of herbs recommended by AYUSH Ministry. The ingredients have been prepared using supercritical fluid extraction technology to ensure optimum concentration of herbal extract reaches the body. The chapatis are easy to store with good shelf life and Patent application has been filed. The product is approved by FSSAI.

Immune booster daily drops: Developed by Dr Srinivas from Aspartika, the product is an immunity booster drop having a mixture of herbs recommended by AYUSH Ministry. The ingredients have been prepared using supercritical fluid extraction technology to ensure optimum concentration of herbal extract reaches the body by mixing just one drop of the product in a glass of hot water. The product is approved by FSSAI.

VegPhal - Fruit and vegetable sanitiser: Developed by Deepak Bhajantri from Krimmi Biotech, this fruit and vegetable sanitiser is prepared using edible ingredients effective against microbes and removal of pesticides. It is chlorine and alcohol free.

Water Sanitizer - Kitchen tap: The product is developed by Ravi Kumar from Biofi and is a miniaturized version of UV purifier that can be attached to a water tap and kill 99 per cent of microbes including viruses such as phages.

Antimicrobial HVAC module: The product is developed by Ravi Kumar from Biofi and is a module that can be fitted to HVAC systems to ensure circulating air is sanitised. This is especially useful during Covid-19 times as many enclosed spaces in which AC circulated air may be contaminated. Based on UV-silver titanium dioxide technology, the product is patented and has been validated.