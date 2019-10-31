Bangalore Literature Festival to be held on November 9-10

The eighth edition of Bangalore Literature Festival will be held on November 9 -10 on the lawns of Hotel LaLiT Ashok, Bengaluru.

The two-day event is expected feature a host of speakers, authors and artistes including thespian and National Award-winning actor Pankaj Kapur.

The large list of attendees for the event also include:

1.Rajat Gupta, former CEO of McKinsey and co-founder of the Indian School of Business

2. Vikram Sampath, Historian and author of Savarkar: Echoes from a Forgotten Past

3. Madhav Gadgil, Ecologist and founder of the Centre for Ecological Sciences

4. William Dalrymple, Historian

Bhasha writers include HS Shivaprakash, Prathibha Nandakumar, Mridula Garg, Paramita Satpathy, Unni R, Johny Miranda and others.

Top names from the publishing world like Udayan Mitra, Chiki Sarkar, Preeti Gill, Teesta Guha Sarkar, and many others will all be at LitMart – the pitch platform for aspiring authors.

Voices from Young India this year will include Amitabha Bagchi, Keshava Guha, Anuja Chauhan, Ravinder Singh as well as Preeti Shenoy among others.

The editors/journalists/writers who would be part of the event include Tony Joseph, R Jagannathan, Priyanka Dubey, Varghese K George, Mark Tully, Sunanda Mehta, Bhawana Somaaya and Sharda Ugra.