Bangalore Metro to operationalise Mysore Road-Kengeri stretch in June

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to operationalise Reach-2 extension line, the 7.53-km Mysore Road to Kengeri stretch in June.

BMRCL officials on Thursday, reviewed the line and said it is ready for inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) in the next few days.

The reach-2 extension line has has six stations: Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri.

According to a BMRCL release, the civil and system works are nearing completion for station building and viaduct. Parking facility is provided at Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi and two level parking at Kengeri Bus Terminal, with bus bays on both sides of the station. Also, all stations have a road crossing facility for the public, except at Kengeri Bus Terminal Station which is located off road and construction of foot over bridge (FOB) connecting to adjacent BMTC Bus Depot and crossing the road will be provided later.

"This section will be the first section of BMRCL which will have AFC System compatible with NCMC and QR Code enabled," the release added.

Fare

The maximum fare for travelling from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri would be ₹56 and Kengeri to Silk Institute, which is the longest stretch, would be ₹60.

“Ridership on this section is expected to be around 75,000 passengers per day,” BMRCL said.

Traction and signalling works are nearing completion and after integration and migration of signalling systems from existing section to new section, train testing commenced from April 3, 2021.