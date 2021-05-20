Bangalore Metro to operationalise Mysore Road-Kengeri stretch in June

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to operationalise Reach-2 extension line, the 7.53-km Mysore Road to Kengeri stretch in June.
BMRCL officials on Thursday, reviewed the line and said it is ready for inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) in the next few days.
The reach-2 extension line has has six stations: Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri.
According to a BMRCL release, the civil and system works are nearing completion for station building and viaduct. Parking facility is provided at Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi and two level parking at Kengeri Bus Terminal, with bus bays on both sides of the station. Also, all stations have a road crossing facility for the public, except at Kengeri Bus Terminal Station which is located off road and construction of foot over bridge (FOB) connecting to adjacent BMTC Bus Depot and crossing the road will be provided later.
"This section will be the first section of BMRCL which will have AFC System compatible with NCMC and QR Code enabled," the release added.
The maximum fare for travelling from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri would be ₹56 and Kengeri to Silk Institute, which is the longest stretch, would be ₹60.
“Ridership on this section is expected to be around 75,000 passengers per day,” BMRCL said.
Traction and signalling works are nearing completion and after integration and migration of signalling systems from existing section to new section, train testing commenced from April 3, 2021.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...