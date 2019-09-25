Bankers told to follow SLBC directions for loan repayment by flood victims

Clean fun: Some facts about Deforestation
Bankers in Dakshina Kannada district have been asked to look into the problems flood victims face regarding loan repayments.
At the district-level review committee meeting of bankers in the district on Wednesday, R Selvamani, Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, said the bankers should implement the directions of the state-level bankers’ committee (SLBC) on repayment of farm loans in flood-affected areas. SLBC has suggested relaxations to farmers affected by the recent floods, he said.
Dakshina Kannada district was affected by the recent spate of heavy rainfall and floods. Floods and landslides damaged crops and rendered some stretches of farm land useless.
Praveen MP, Lead Bank Manager for Dakshina Kannada, said that the all the banks have been informed about the directions of SLBC on flood victims. (Syndicate Bank is the lead bank for Dakshina Kannada district.)
Giving an overview of the performance of banks in Dakshina Kannada district, he said the total business of the banks stood at ₹72,677.07 crore during the first quarter of 2019-20 as against ₹69,049.91 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.
The credit-deposit (CD) ratio in the district came below the 60 per cent mark in the first quarter. He said the banks in the district recorded a CD ratio of 57.82 per cent during the first quarter of 2019-20 as against 62.47 per cent in Q1 of 2018-19.
He said the total disbursement under the priority sector lending stood at ₹2,533.22 crore during the Q1 of 2019-20. This works out to 20.01 per cent of the annual disbursement target of ₹12,659.04 crore for 2019-20.
PK Pattanaik, Assistant General Manager from RBI, and S Ramesh, District Development Manager of Nabard, spoke on the occasion.
