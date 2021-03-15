Banking operations in Karnataka partially affected by strike

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Banking operations in Karnataka were affected at the branch level by the two-day strike called by the All India Nationalised Bank Officers’ Federation (AINBOF) on March 15 and 16 to oppose the Centre’s move to privatise public sector banks which was announced in the Budget 2021.. RRB unions have joined the strike and are demanding implementation of the 11th bipartite settlement.
“The services affected were cheque collection and clearing. However, at zonal, regional and head offices, operations were normal,” said a senior bank officer.
AINBOF is the largest trade union focused on the welfare of officers of the nationalised banks.
Meanwhile, the United Forum of RRB Unions (UFRRBU), an umbrella organisation of eight apex-level unions of Regional Rural Banks have also joined the strike.
The strike call has been given to oppose the move to privatise public sector banks and demand complete implementation of the 11th bipartite settlement and eighth joint note of the officers’ wage revision in RRBs.
In a press note, the General Secretary of the All India Grameen Bank Employees’ Association, G G Gandhi, said the UFRRBU had asked members to participate in the strike as the government policy of privatisation of public sector banks was detrimental to the interests of the common people.
He said the terms of award of the National Industrial Tribunal had been upheld by the Supreme Court and RRB staff were entitled to get a complete bipartite wage revision settlement. Although the 11th bipartite settlement was finalised in November, 2020, even after a lapse of four months, it had not been implemented, he said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...