“It’s time for new leadership,” Sharad Pawar declared as he accompanied Yugendra to file his nomination for the state assembly elections from Baramati assembly constituency on Monday. A loss here could signal the end of Ajit’s political influence, leaving him diminished in the state’s power circles.

This showdown is shaping up to be the second chapter in the Pawar family saga, following the Lok Sabha polls where Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule defeated Ajit’s wife Sunetra by a staggering margin of over 1.5 lakh votes. Now, with Yugendra’s candidacy from the family’s stronghold, Sharad Pawar has made it clear he is ready to dethrone Ajit from his political stature.

“This isn’t just about Baramati,” declared Sharad Pawar, addressing the media with his usual resolve. “I’ve been closely reviewing the situation across every district in Maharashtra. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the people gave us their support, and we won 31 out of 48 seats. I’m deeply grateful to the people of Maharashtra. Now, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is contesting all 288 seats with a clear aim – a change of power in the state.”

Pawar also highlighted Yugendra Pawar, his choice for Baramati’s future, describing him as highly educated, with international exposure and a solid understanding of both administration and business. “I know Baramati voters; I have full confidence in them,” he added, recalling his own decades-long journey. “I first came here 57 years ago to file my nomination, and since then, I’ve been honored to serve as the people’s representative. That connection with the people is what has sustained me.”

He strongly criticised the BJP’s approach of breaking parties and compromising on principles for power. “This kind of politics – breaking parties and ideological compromises – will be answered by the people,” he stated. While Ajit Pawar will contest as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate, Yugendra Pawar will contest as Nationalist Congress Party - (Sharad Pawar) candidate.