Bathukamma: Telangana spends ₹318 cr to procure 99 lakh sarees

Beginning October 9, about 99 lakh women in Telangana will get a saree each for the Bathukamma, an upcoming festival that falls during Dasara season.
The State government has spent ₹318 crore to procure the sarees, which are made in about 300 designs, according to Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.
Also read: GI-holding artisans in Telangana innovate to make sales
The State began the saree distribution programme during the Bathukamma festival three years ago. It has so far distributed 4 crore sarees by spending ₹1,033 crore.
“This year, the Bathukamma sarees distribution will begin on October 9 under the supervision of District Collectors. The sarees will be distributed through local women groups,” said Rao.
Stating that the saree distribution programme helped the weavers financially, he said the Education Department had decided to order school uniform from the power loom weavers. “The Women and Child Welfare Department is also giving Anganwadi orders to the weavers. The sarees in KCR Kits are also produced by the weavers in the State,” he said.
“There are no more weaver suicides in the State. The State government has been working for the welfare of the weavers' community,” he said.
