BBMP Bill to allow public participation in civic governance tabled in Assembly

Redmi Note 9 Pro review: Elegant design meets affordable pricing and flawless performance
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Karnataka government tabled the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Bill, 2020 in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The Bill is to enable public participation in various levels of municipal governance.
On tabling the Bill by the State Revenue Minister R Ashok, few ruling party members opposed it and demanded a detailed discussion.
On seeing the resistance, the Law Minister JC Madhuswamy intervened and urged the Speaker to refer the Bill to legislature’s joint select committee.
While tabling the BBMP Bill, Ashok said “The Bill provides for an independent legislation for the purpose of improving decentralisation, integration of public participation at various levels of municipal governance and also to ensure efficient decision making by the BBMP.”
Principal opposition party MLAs, who staged a walkout, wrote a letter to the Speaker urging him take the Opposition into confidence and call for a detailed consultation before the passage of the Bill.
The Bill has 20 chapters dealing with corporation authorities, constitution of the corporation, elections, functions of mayor, deputy mayor, chief commissioner, zonal committees, standing committees, ward committees and area Sabhas.
The Bill also specifies powers and functions of the corporation, properties of corporation, contracts, taxes imposed, finance, accounts and audits, streets, regulation of buildings, prohibition of nuisance, duties on public health, disaster management, waste management, urban heritage, licences and fees, power regarding rules and bye-laws.
Ashok said “The city currently is governed under the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, with elected representativeslike MLAs, Mayor and Corporators do have adequate powers.” The Act is inadequate in administrative and structural matters to govern Bengaluru.
The city has 1.2 crore population and has problems with regard to disposal of waste and handling sewerage. It also provides for limited flexibility and is a common legislation catering to nine smaller municipal corporations in the State.”
“Keeping elected members in mind and as city of Bengaluru is a major centre of economic activity with large and growing population with 714 square kilometres of area under its jurisdiction we are bringing a comprehensive Bill,” he said.
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...