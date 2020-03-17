BBMP issues advisory for markets, malls, PG homes, parks and RWAs

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
With another case of coronavirus infection being registered in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the authorties have imposed restrictions in public places like markets, marts and shopping malls, PG accommodation and hostels, and resident welfare associations.
Officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare in their briefings said another Covid-19 case has been detected taking the total number of confirmed infected to 11. In the latest case, a 67-year-old female, resident of Bengaluru returned from Dubai via Goa on March 9 with a known case of chronic kidney disease has been diagnosed with Coronavirus.
Earlier in the day, in a tweet Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao in his personal handle (@deepolice12) tweeted “Friends, we boast how we browbeat government advisories on Restrictions and seek Preferences. Unless we as family, neighbourhood and community show leadership, we can’t overcome a crisis, it’s very hard but necessary. Urge all to make it People’s movement to restrict ourselves.”
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on its part said ‘Time bound sales promotion’ offer that have the potentiality of drawing large crowds to outlets in limited time frame is strictly prohibited in Bengaluru.”
BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar, said “it is advised to introduce ‘time bound token system for shopping’ to reduce over crowding inside the shopping outlets. It needs to be appreciated that despite the restrictive order in place, marts have been kept open only to facilitate people to shop for essentials. Alcohol based hand sanitiser has been made mandatory and is being made available at various points in the shopping arena.”
Similarly issuing advisory for PG accommodation and hostels, Anil Kumar said, “students residing in paying guests (PG) houses or hostels may be advised to return home, in case their educational institutions have declared holidays in view of Covid-19.”
He added “In case an occupant opts to stay back in the hostel/PG house, he /she should made aware of personal hygiene measures as per the advise by the Karnataka government.”
BBMP Commissioner also issued advisory to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), in his note he said “All mass gatherings in the premises should be stopped. Common area floor, railings, surfaces likely to be touched by residents to be cleaned using sodium hypo chloride, bleaching powder or any effective disinfectant for maintaining the highest level of sanitation and hygiene.
On people accessing parks and green spaces, he said “BBMP understands that the closing of all gyms, sporting and other facilities has caused lot of inconvenience. However, as a responsive citizens of Bengaluru, you must appreciate that this closure is due to the outbreak of Covid-19 with an aim to prevent the spread of the infection in the community.”
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...