BBMP issues advisory for markets, malls, PG homes, parks and RWAs

With another case of coronavirus infection being registered in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the authorties have imposed restrictions in public places like markets, marts and shopping malls, PG accommodation and hostels, and resident welfare associations.

Officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare in their briefings said another Covid-19 case has been detected taking the total number of confirmed infected to 11. In the latest case, a 67-year-old female, resident of Bengaluru returned from Dubai via Goa on March 9 with a known case of chronic kidney disease has been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, in a tweet Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao in his personal handle (@deepolice12) tweeted “Friends, we boast how we browbeat government advisories on Restrictions and seek Preferences. Unless we as family, neighbourhood and community show leadership, we can’t overcome a crisis, it’s very hard but necessary. Urge all to make it People’s movement to restrict ourselves.”

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on its part said ‘Time bound sales promotion’ offer that have the potentiality of drawing large crowds to outlets in limited time frame is strictly prohibited in Bengaluru.”

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar, said “it is advised to introduce ‘time bound token system for shopping’ to reduce over crowding inside the shopping outlets. It needs to be appreciated that despite the restrictive order in place, marts have been kept open only to facilitate people to shop for essentials. Alcohol based hand sanitiser has been made mandatory and is being made available at various points in the shopping arena.”

Similarly issuing advisory for PG accommodation and hostels, Anil Kumar said, “students residing in paying guests (PG) houses or hostels may be advised to return home, in case their educational institutions have declared holidays in view of Covid-19.”

He added “In case an occupant opts to stay back in the hostel/PG house, he /she should made aware of personal hygiene measures as per the advise by the Karnataka government.”

BBMP Commissioner also issued advisory to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), in his note he said “All mass gatherings in the premises should be stopped. Common area floor, railings, surfaces likely to be touched by residents to be cleaned using sodium hypo chloride, bleaching powder or any effective disinfectant for maintaining the highest level of sanitation and hygiene.

On people accessing parks and green spaces, he said “BBMP understands that the closing of all gyms, sporting and other facilities has caused lot of inconvenience. However, as a responsive citizens of Bengaluru, you must appreciate that this closure is due to the outbreak of Covid-19 with an aim to prevent the spread of the infection in the community.”