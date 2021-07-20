BDL flags off Medium Range Surface to Air Missile

First Missile of the first firing unit of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile, for delivery to Indian Air Force, was flagged off by MSR Prasad, Director-General (Missiles & Strategic Systems) at Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), Kanchanbagh Unit in Hyderabad.

Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL stated MRSAM is one of the best examples of joint development of a weapon system. BDL has already completed the Navy order and now both Army and Air Force programme are moving simultaneously.

The MRSAM is a high-response, quick reaction, vertically launched supersonic missile, designed to neutralise enemy aerial threats – missiles, aircraft, guided bombs, helicopters. Used by Army, Navy and Air Force as different variants, the missile has a range upto 70 km.

The Missile system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets including fighter aircraft, subsonic & supersonic cruise missiles. The Missile is powered by indigenously developed dual-pulse rocket motor and dual control system to impart required manoeuvrability at the terminal phase. This modern weapon system is designed with active Radio Frequency seeker to identify, track, engage and destroy the target with high kill probability.

BDL, today is a manufacturer and supplier of guided missiles, underwater weapons, air-borne products and allied defence equipment for Indian Armed Forces. It is aiming to expand its footprint in the international market by offering air to air missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, underwater weapons and counter measure systems in addition to Akash missiles to friendly countries.

Prasad, Distinguished Scientist & Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems), who is a Government Nominee Director on BDL Board, retiring on attaining superannuation this month, was felicitated by BDL in recognition of his contribution to the company’s progress during his tenure.