The pandemic has been challenging, but it’s also taught pharma companies a few things, says Raheel Shah, next-generation of the promoter family, at the ₹1,500-crore BDR Group.

Citing the many collaborations between innovator and generic drugmakers during the pandemic, 32-year-old Shah said the perception has changed and its not all adversarial. He was responding to a query on group company BDR Pharma’s strategy of launching cancer drugs, even as the innovator seeks patent protection in the domestic market.

In fact, BDR Pharma’s generic version of prostrate cancer drug apalutamide will be available in hospitals by the end of the week, and it is priced at a third of the originator’s cost, said Shah, Director (Business Development), BDR Group. While the originator’s product would possibly be imported into India, a representative for the company said, BDR’s generic version was priced at ₹45,000 for a bottle of 120 tablets and ₹22,500 for a bottle of 60 tablets.

On the risky strategy of launching an originator drug that has possibly applied for a patent, Shah told business line, they “would cross the bridge”, when they get to such a situation requiring resolution. Innovators often restrain companies making generic versions of their product, if it is patent protected. Shah said the way ahead was through discussions and collaborations, without divulging more details.

Apalutamide is sold under the brand name Erleada by Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies (Johnson & Johnson).

On prostrate cancer, he said the condition is common in men over 50 years, and drugs were either difficult to source or highly priced. BDR’s generic version of apalutamide is an addition to its basket of prostrate cancer drugs, he said.

Prostate cancer is expected to record 1.7 million new cases and 4, 99,000 deaths by 2030, due to an ageing global population, the company said.

Other drugs from the company to treat this condition include include Abiratarone Acetate, Leuprolide Acetate, Enzalutamide, Degarelix and Triptorelin. The Asia-Pacific segment of drugs for Prostate Cancer is estimated at $ 11.46 billion per annum.

With 2,000-odd employees, the company’s focus is on cancer and critical care drugs, and has a 175-member-strong research team. In fact, BDR had produced a basket of Covid products, from anti-virals remdesivir to favipiravir, for other domestic drugmakers. The company is also setting up an oncology-dedicated manufacturing facility in Algeria, a region they have been selling into for several years, he said. The plant is expected to be commissioned by mid-2024.