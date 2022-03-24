Be Well Hospitals mull ₹150-cr expansion; to add 1,000 new beds in 3 years

Be Well Hospitals, a Chennai-based multispecialty hospital chain, plans to add 15 more hospitals to its network creating over 1,000 new beds in Tamil Nadu in the next three years. The secondary healthcare provider is also planning to expand to Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

“Currently, we have 10 hospitals with 400 beds across Tamil Nadu. As part of our expansion plans, we are planning to scale it up to 25 hospitals and 1,500 beds by 2025,” C.J. Vetrievel, Founder Chairman & Managing Director, Be Well Hospitals, said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Vetrievel said that 60 per cent of hospitalisations fall under secondary care, but often get treated at tertiary care centres.

“This clearly spells out the need in our country for higher secondary care hospitals which would create access and deliver quality health care at affordable cost,” he added.

He added, it had positioned itself as a peri-urban higher secondary care provider offering emergency, multispecialty and preventive care. Be Well’s existing hospitals are 50-75 bedded facilities.

Vetrievel said the hospital chain’s asset-light and low Capex model allows it to expand fast to create a larger network and create more value propositions as it grows.

The chain of hospitals has an outlay ₹150 crore to become 25 hospitals by 2025 from its existing ten.

Be Well offers anesthesiology, cardiology, critical care, general surgery, among other specialities. Over the last ten years, the hospital has treated over five lakh inpatients, performed more than 30,000 major surgeries and over 10,000 health checkups.