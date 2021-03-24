Beena Kannan unveils luxury silk clothing brand

Beena Kannan, custodian of the brand Seematti, has unveiled a luxury silk clothing brand that offers a range of apparels and accessories.

The Beena Kannan signature brand aims to showcase the rich Indian heritage of silk weaving to the world. The launch event in Kochi witnessed 21 top models, styled in Beena Kannan designer masterpieces, gracing the runway.

Govt weaving a structure for technical textiles, man-made fibre

She also launched India’s first flagship luxury fashion museum spread across 17,500 sq feet. The store-cum-museum brings different art forms from the world under one roof. The store is a pavilion of five leading art forms fused with authentic Indian silk, resulting in a collection for all generations. Kannan is reviving ancient art forms such as Chettinad, Mughal, Byzantine and Jamawar.

Textile sector needs a vision and mission

Experiment in weaving

“With the launch of this legacy brand, I am thrilled to introduce my signature brand, inspired by ancient art and fused with my love for silk. Beena Kannan for me is an experiential brand and a definition of the modern art. The attires are designed to create an impactful fashion statement and be an empirical journey for all”, she said.

The company in a press statement said that the new venture of Beena Kannan is an innovative and unique experiment in the field of weaving. Entry to the 17,500 square feet store at MG Road, Ernakulam, will be by prior booking and invite only.