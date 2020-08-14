BEML launches indigenous products coinciding with Atmanirbharta Saptah

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched BEML’s indigenously designed and developed products — Ton Dump Truck, Electrical Excavator, Heli-Portable Dozer, and Medium Bullet Proof Vehicle — coinciding with Atmanirbharta Saptah.

Launching BEML’s products virtually, Rajnath Singh said: “I am extremely pleased to see a range of products developed by the Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU) that will propel us towards our goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Among the BEML products the Electric Dump Truck and super giant Electrical Excavator built with swadeshi technology will cater to the requirements of the mining industry. The Medium Bullet Proof Vehicle ‘Gaur’ is an extremely useful product that is worth mentioning.”

Deepak Kumar Hota, CMD, BEML, said, “At a time when the government is promoting ‘Atmanirbharata and BEML is leading the way by introducing indigenously designed and developed products that will not only contribute to the country’s GDP but also ensure savings of precious foreign exchange. These products re-emphasise BEML’s commitment towards ‘Make in India’ and self-reliance.”

Indigenous Products

BH150E 150-ton Electric Dump Truck is the country's first Electric Drive Rear Dump Truck. This comes with significant features like high power performance, enhanced productivity, exceptional manoeuvrability, superiors operator comfort. The Truck is a boon to the mining sector in its large-scale operations.

BE1800E 180 ton Electrical Excavator is packed with leading edge technology, offers a host of features including superior controllability, mobility, durability, maintainability and operator comforts. This excavator is a cost effective alternative to the 10 cum Rope Shovels currently in operation. This excavator is extremely useful in large mining projects where low cost electric power is available. The above products with reduced carbon footprint will help to increase productivity in mining operations both domestically and globally.

BD50HST Heli-portable dozer is equipped with latest technology such as advanced ‘Electric Monitoring System’ for accurate and smooth operations and adjustable ‘Operator Sheet’ for operator’s comfort. It can quickly assemble and disassemble at a short period. This Dozer can be used at remote locations like border roads for clearing debris, laying of road and capable of withstanding extreme temperature variations.

Medium Bullet Proof Vehicle (MBPV) – MK II ‘GAUR’ is designed and developed indigenously with added safety features. The equipment is equipped with a night vision camera, blast resistance seat, GPS navigation, radio and telecommunication system. It boasts a Modular Armoured Hull, Central Tyre Inflation System and Run Flat Tyres.

The vehicle shields security personnel from arm fire and hand grenade attacks and has a carrying capacity upto 10 personnel. BEML Gaur is a 4X4 all-wheel drive and specially designed for easy manoeuvrability, operability and maintainability