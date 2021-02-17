National

Uttarakhand glacier disaster

BEML’s BD50 Dozer pressed into rescue & relief work

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on February 17, 2021 Published on February 17, 2021

Local authorities are extensively using BEML’s BD50 Dozers and proving its usefulness in search, rescue and relief operations at the site of the recent glacier burst at the Tapovan Hydel Project tunnel in Uttarakhand, Chamoli district, said public sector BEML.

“The dozers are deployed in large numbers by the district administration for providing round the clock rescue and relief service to help the people in distress,” the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.

Designed and developed by BEML’s in-house team, BD50 Dozers are fitted with a 90 HP engine and power angling and tilting blade. “These Dozer were supplied to various regiments of the Indian Army and government agencies which are presently working at ambient temperature of minus 20 to plus 55 degree and at an altitude of 3,500 meters above MSL,” the company said.

