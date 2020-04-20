Bengal for stringent lockdown rules as Covid cases spike

West Bengal on Monday hinted at tightening lockdown norms and also doing away with some relaxations it had allowed earlier after a near three-fold rise in Covid-19 positive cases over the last 24 hours.

New Covid-19 positive cases jumped to 54 as against the last 3-4 days, when the State was reporting around 20-25 cases per day. The total active cases now stand at 245.

According to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, the number of containment zones across Howrah and Kolkata will be increased to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

An administrative meeting held last week identified select areas of Kolkata, its twin city Howrah and the immediate neighbouring district of North 24 Parganas, as vulnerable to Covid-19.

A 14-day time frame was given to the authorities to upgrade these areas from red zones to orange. Several areas and localities in Kolkata and Howrah are being sealed already.

“There will be a stricter enforcement of lockdown guidelines in select areas of Kolkata and Howrah as coronavirus cases continues to rise. We will ensure that in areas that are sealed, essentials will be available,” the Chief Secretary said.

West Bengal has not made public the names of containment zones; but city civic body sources says slums in north, central and south Kolkata and older localities across the city — where homes are located in close proximity to one another — are seen as vulnerable ones.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, had raised concerns about spread of the virus in certain clusters or localities in such areas.

Stricter enforcement

In one such measure, aimed at stricter enforcement of protocols, the State government revised operation times of flower markets and sweetmeat shops. They will now operate for 4 hours beginning 8 am as against the 8-hour time slot they were granted previously. The move to relax lockdown norms, for such non-essential businesses/services, had drawn the ire of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs which raised the issue across three different correspondences. Kolkata, incidentally, is home to Asia’s largest wholesale flower market. The market operates every day along the banks of the River Hooghly on the western periphery of the city.

Movement of people in all the markets will be restricted, the Chief Secretary said. This would mean not more than five people entering the market at a time. Shops or vendors in these markets will also be spread out over a larger area.

Relaxation for industry

According to Sinha, the State has received applications from 1,500 manufacturing units to resume operations. Applications are under review.

Of these, 375 applications have been rejected as either “units were in containment zones” or the people who would be employed here “are coming in from such areas” (marked as containment zones).

Clearances to manufacturing units will be given on a case-to-case basis. Relaxation given to tea gardens and jute mills stand, Sinha said.

Rapid Antibody Tests

The West Bengal government on Monday began conducting rapid antibody tests in accordance with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) advisory issued on April 17.

The first set of such tests were reportedly carried out in slum areas of north and south Kolkata from where Covid19 positive cases have been reported.

Tests would be conducted in “red zones where containment activities are going on only upon receipt of prior clearance” from the State health department.

Bengal’s average per day testing has improved to around 424, from around 200-250 a week back. Rapid antibody testing would help identify or isolated “suspected Covid cases” quicker.