Bengal for stringent lockdown rules as Covid cases spike

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
West Bengal on Monday hinted at tightening lockdown norms and also doing away with some relaxations it had allowed earlier after a near three-fold rise in Covid-19 positive cases over the last 24 hours.
New Covid-19 positive cases jumped to 54 as against the last 3-4 days, when the State was reporting around 20-25 cases per day. The total active cases now stand at 245.
According to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, the number of containment zones across Howrah and Kolkata will be increased to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
An administrative meeting held last week identified select areas of Kolkata, its twin city Howrah and the immediate neighbouring district of North 24 Parganas, as vulnerable to Covid-19.
A 14-day time frame was given to the authorities to upgrade these areas from red zones to orange. Several areas and localities in Kolkata and Howrah are being sealed already.
“There will be a stricter enforcement of lockdown guidelines in select areas of Kolkata and Howrah as coronavirus cases continues to rise. We will ensure that in areas that are sealed, essentials will be available,” the Chief Secretary said.
West Bengal has not made public the names of containment zones; but city civic body sources says slums in north, central and south Kolkata and older localities across the city — where homes are located in close proximity to one another — are seen as vulnerable ones.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, had raised concerns about spread of the virus in certain clusters or localities in such areas.
In one such measure, aimed at stricter enforcement of protocols, the State government revised operation times of flower markets and sweetmeat shops. They will now operate for 4 hours beginning 8 am as against the 8-hour time slot they were granted previously. The move to relax lockdown norms, for such non-essential businesses/services, had drawn the ire of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs which raised the issue across three different correspondences. Kolkata, incidentally, is home to Asia’s largest wholesale flower market. The market operates every day along the banks of the River Hooghly on the western periphery of the city.
Movement of people in all the markets will be restricted, the Chief Secretary said. This would mean not more than five people entering the market at a time. Shops or vendors in these markets will also be spread out over a larger area.
According to Sinha, the State has received applications from 1,500 manufacturing units to resume operations. Applications are under review.
Of these, 375 applications have been rejected as either “units were in containment zones” or the people who would be employed here “are coming in from such areas” (marked as containment zones).
Clearances to manufacturing units will be given on a case-to-case basis. Relaxation given to tea gardens and jute mills stand, Sinha said.
The West Bengal government on Monday began conducting rapid antibody tests in accordance with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) advisory issued on April 17.
The first set of such tests were reportedly carried out in slum areas of north and south Kolkata from where Covid19 positive cases have been reported.
Tests would be conducted in “red zones where containment activities are going on only upon receipt of prior clearance” from the State health department.
Bengal’s average per day testing has improved to around 424, from around 200-250 a week back. Rapid antibody testing would help identify or isolated “suspected Covid cases” quicker.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BL Research BureauTo contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now ...
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...